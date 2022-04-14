Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 417 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $7,512,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

BYD stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

