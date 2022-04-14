Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

