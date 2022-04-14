Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,079 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of SBCF opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

