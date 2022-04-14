Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QNST. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.45 million, a P/E ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 0.95. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.