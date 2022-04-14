Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.77 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DaVita by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $120.70 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

