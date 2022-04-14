Fifth Third Bancorp Has $557,000 Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of OUT opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

