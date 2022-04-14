The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AES were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

