Fifth Third Bancorp Has $573,000 Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 2,171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYCR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

