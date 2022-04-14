Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 821 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $229,000.

ACHC stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $76.14.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

