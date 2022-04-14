Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE FLO opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

