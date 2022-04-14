The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 4.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.31.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

