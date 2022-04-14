Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

CLX opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

