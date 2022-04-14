Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 13,370 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $947,037,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,636,000 after acquiring an additional 969,061 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $129.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

