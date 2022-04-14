Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.