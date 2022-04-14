Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 635 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $76.29 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

