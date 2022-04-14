Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of MSA opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 274.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average of $143.09. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $172.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 374.48%.

MSA Safety Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.