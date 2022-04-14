Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.81 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $253,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after buying an additional 1,021,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,137,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

