CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $178.16 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

CCMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

