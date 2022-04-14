Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

