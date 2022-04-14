John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

