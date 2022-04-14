Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 234 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.12. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.