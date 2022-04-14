Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,976.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.