Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in STERIS by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $249.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.75. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $251.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.