Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,615,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

