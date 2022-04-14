Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $275,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.67.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $204.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $189.65 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.68.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

