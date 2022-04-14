Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 649,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,669,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.