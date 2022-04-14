Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,508. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average of $224.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.53 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

