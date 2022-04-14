Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 4,785 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

FOX stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

