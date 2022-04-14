Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

