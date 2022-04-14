SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in SLM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.