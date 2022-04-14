Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 45.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 29.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $134.47 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.41.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

