Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SSD stock opened at $107.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.41 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.
In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.
About Simpson Manufacturing
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.
