Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $272.24 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $172.84 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.61 and a 200-day moving average of $258.42.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.