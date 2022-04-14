Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,130 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,089 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

