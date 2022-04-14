Piper Sandler Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23.
In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

