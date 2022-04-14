Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.60 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGS opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.22. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSGS. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

