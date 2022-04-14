Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 353,123 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,123 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

