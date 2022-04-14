Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,354 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in Tapestry by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 57,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

