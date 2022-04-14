Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GT shares. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

