7,215 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

NVO stock opened at $118.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $279.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

