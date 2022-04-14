Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

CDR opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $384.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.98%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.