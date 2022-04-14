Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 40,731 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Veritex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 650,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,871,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,564.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 344,039 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veritex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

