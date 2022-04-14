Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 220,897 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,897 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after acquiring an additional 635,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 940,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

