Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,900 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of The GEO Group worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after buying an additional 184,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 309,471 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after buying an additional 555,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $775.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.