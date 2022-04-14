Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 39,134 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,134 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,224,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $4,662,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

