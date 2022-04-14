Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,782,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Catalent by 5,829.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 382,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after buying an additional 376,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

