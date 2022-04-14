Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,420 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in United Airlines by 28.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.