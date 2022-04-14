Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 996 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $62,975,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 126.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 101.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,578,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 794,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

