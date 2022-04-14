Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 22,819 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,819 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,802,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

