Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $811,000 Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,197,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,204,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 64,809 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $107.85.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

